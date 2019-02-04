Palestinian crosses into Israel from Gaza, is arrested

IDF troops on the Gaza border apprehended a Palestinian man who crossed the border fence into Israel from the southern Strip, the military said in a statement Monday morning.

The man was searched by soldiers and taken into custody.

The IDF said that a knife was found near the point where the man crossed the fence, and “apparently belonged to the suspect.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On Sunday, Israeli officials announced the Defense Ministry has begun the final phase of construction of a 20-foot high galvanized steel fence that will completely surround the Gaza Strip.

The barrier will extend 65 kilometers (40 miles) miles around the enclave and sit atop the subterranean concrete wall Israel is constructing around the Gaza Strip to block terrorist groups’ attack tunnels from the coastal enclave.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the barriers were needed to “prevent the infiltration of terrorists into our territory,” at the start of weekly cabinet meeting.

Monday’s incident is the fourth in a 24-hour period in which individuals were caught attempting to cross into Israel on various borders.

Five youths who crossed from northern Gaza into Israel on Sunday night remain in custody and are being questioned.

On Sunday, IDF troops arrested two Lebanese men who crossed the border into Israel near the divided border village of Ghajar and were discovered to be carrying 11 kilograms (25 pounds) of hashish.

Earlier Sunday, two Jordanian nationals were arrested after they crossed illegally from Jordan, the army said. They were carrying no weapons. Their reasons for attempting to jump over the border fence are not known.

Separately, in the West Bank overnight, IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrested 16 Palestinians they said were suspected of involvement in terror organizations and violent protests.