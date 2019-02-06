PM’s associates claim victory over Sa’ar in Likud vote, despite high placement

Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday claimed victory in the Likud party primaries despite the relatively high placing of rival Gideon Sa’ar — who the premier actively sought to obstruct.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is very pleased with the expected results of the primaries,” the sources said. “Netanyahu did not want Gideon Sa’ar in first place [in the primaries] — and succeeded.”

Sa’ar, the former no. 2 of the ruling Likud party, came in fourth in the primary, meaning he will have the fifth slot on the party’s Knesset slate (Netanyahu, who did not run in the primary, is guaranteed the number one spot). Sa’ar had returned to politics from a four-year hiatus.

“Netanyahu defined three goals,” the sources said. “A high quality list, that Gideon Sa’ar will not lead the list, and that his proposal for the reserved spots will be accepted by a large majority.”

“All these goals have been successfully achieved,” they added.

Netanyahu had sought approval for a proposal to allow him to select candidates of his choice for the 21st, 26th and 36th spots. The move could potentially allow him to merge Likud with a smaller party without getting separate permission from the party’s Central Committee.

Earlier, Sa’ar issued a statement thanking Likud members for placing him in a high spot.

“As a difficult and challenging campaign comes to an end, I want to thank Likud’s members for renewing their trust in me, especially after a four-year break from public life, and electing me anew to Likud’s leadership,” the statement said.

“Thank you for your support and love, and for sticking with me, just as I stayed faithful to Likud even in the most difficult periods.”

On Monday, Netanyahu put out a video in which he rehashed claims that Sa’ar and President Reuven Rivlin had hatched a scheme that would see the president sideline Netanyahu after the elections and task Sa’ar with forming a government in his stead. (Israeli law requires only that a prime minister be a serving MK and that the government they lead have the support of the Knesset.)

Sources close to the premier said he worked hard to prevent Sa’ar, a former interior minister for Likud, from emerging at the top of the list.

Sa’ar called the effort a “witch hunt,” saying in a Monday interview with Channel 12, “the prime minister, those working for him, his family — they’re all applying pressure on activists on the ground, municipal leaders and Knesset members who dare to come to our gatherings. The fact that I respect the prime minister as the head of the party and as the prime minister doesn’t mean my good name should be sullied.”

Sa’ar called his return to a prominent place in the party “my greatest political achievement, far greater than the two times I was elected to the top spot in the past.”

He praised the ruling party for the primary results.

“Likud has proven its democratic fortitude, and Likud’s members have shown their wisdom and responsibility to the party and the country in choosing an excellent, dignified, experienced and talented leadership team. This is a team that is worthy of leading the State of Israel in the coming years. As of this moment, we all close ranks and work together for Likud’s victory in the general elections on April 9.”

Sa’ar first entered the Knesset as a Likud MK in 2003 and held the posts of education and interior minister before stepping down in 2014. He announced his return to politics in 2017.

Though he has said his ultimate goal is to be prime minister, Sa’ar has publicly pledged to back Netanyahu.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, Netanyahu’s efforts to prevent Sa’ar from winning Tuesday’s primaries sparked anger among Likud ministers and MKs, who believe the campaign against Sa’ar strengthened him at their expense by making him appear as Netanyahu’s opponent, and thus his equal.