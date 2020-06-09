Police ask for public’s help in solving January 2019 murder in Jerusalem

After reaching a dead end in the investigation of a double murder committed 17 months ago, the Israel Police on Tuesday published security footage from the night of the incident and asked the public to help identify a suspect.

Yehuda Kaduri, 71, and his wife Tamar, 68, were found stabbed to death in their apartment in Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood on January 13, 2019.

Investigators have been stumped, and a senior police source told the Haaretz daily that the case was “one of the hardest to solve in Jerusalem over the past few years.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police said they had recently obtained security footage near the scene showing a hooded man purposefully covering his face while walking by the camera, raising investigators’ suspicion.

רצח הזוג כדורי בירושלים: המשטרה פרסמה תיעוד חדש מליל הרצח (10.01.19) של אדם שנראה סמוך למקום האירוע בשכונת ארמון הנציב, ביקשה מהציבור סיוע בזיהויו@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/ZZ3aGq5W25 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 9, 2020

It wasn’t clear whether the footage was from before or after the murder, which took place on the night between January 10 and 11.

The footage shows the man walking by the camera several times, first with a big backpack and then without the backpack.

Police urged anyone who knows anything about the man’s identity to call its 100 phone line or its hotline — 02-5391352.

In December, police arrested three suspects in the murder, some of whom had previously been questioned in the case and one of whom has been convicted of crimes. However, all three were released within days.

The murders were initially suspected to have been a terror attack, but police later pursued a domestic criminal motive in the case.

Most details of the case have been barred from publication under a gag order.

In early February 2019, police appeared to hit a dead end in their search for the killer when a Jerusalem court ordered the release of a previous sole suspect initially held in the case, a Palestinian man who worked in the area.

But the investigation later took a new turn, with police questioning people who knew the Kaduris, including employees at Yehuda Kaduri’s accounting firm, along with family members.

The couple is survived by three children.