Prayers in a pandemic: Yom Kippur in pictures

Some were in synagogues, others in the street, in yards, at drive-in services or on Zoom, but for all, this year’s Yom Kippur was different from any seen before as the second wave of the coronavirus surged around the world.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Israelis not to attend indoor synagogue services during the fast, but it was unclear if that advice was heeded by all.

On Monday night, as Yom Kippur ended, police responded to several incidents of Israelis gathering in their dozens and hundreds in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak, in violation of health regulations.

Meanwhile, in the United States, reports of hospitalizations and deaths were on the rise in Jewish communities, but the exact extent of the spread of the infection is unclear, in part because testing has been openly discouraged in some places out of fear of the consequences, which could include school closures if many people test positive.

Yet, Jews around the world spent Yom Kippur offering one last plea to avert death and be inscribed in the book of life for the year to come.

JTA contributed to this report.