Public security minister mulls declaring public emergency amid outbreak

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said Sunday that he was considering declaring a state of emergency in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m going to consider the need to announce a ‘civilian state of emergency,’ which will give authorities much broader powers,” he said at the opening of a fire station in Jerusalem, without specifying the scope of such a declaration.

“We are living in challenging times, between the coronavirus and the complicated political situation that we’ve been in for too long,” he added.

In a separate statement Sunday, Erdan announced that he had ordered the Israel Prisons Service to bar visits by Palestinians from the West Bank to security inmates in Israeli prisons due to the ongoing outbreak.

He called the move “essential” in preventing the virus’s spread into prisons, which could cause mass infections among prisoners and guards.

Erdan’s directive did not extend to Israeli inmates, who accordingly will continue to be allowed visits from friends and relatives.

Last week, the Kan public broadcaster reported that Israel’s police, prison service and Justice Ministry were considering an emergency protocol in which all non-essential court hearings would be pushed off due to coronavirus fears.

The special procedures would mean there would only be hearings for remand extension and urgent petitions, in order to prevent the spread of the virus into Israeli jails.

However, law enforcement officials have yet to confirm the report or hand down a decision on the matter.

Separately Sunday, a spokeswoman for the Population and Immigration Authority said that reports claiming Israel had sealed the Taba crossing into Egypt were false.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Police and Health Ministry announced the establishment of a joint task force that will enforce quarantine orders placed against some 80,000 Israelis to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Since the outbreak of the virus last month, nine cases have been opened against Israelis who knowingly violated the quarantine orders or attempted to disrupt Health Ministry inspectors in carrying out their duties, police said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yaakov Litzman were set to give a joint statement to the press following a previously scheduled announcement by the Heath Ministry at 7 p.m on Sunday, the premier’s office announced.

National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat will also join the press conference, along with Health Ministry director Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, who had already been scheduled to give a statement.

The presence of the higher-level figures appeared to increase the likelihood for a dramatic decision or announcement, possibly regarding restrictions on travelers coming from the US, according to pundits.

Twenty-five Israelis are currently known to be infected with the virus, including one who is in serious condition. The latest four patients were announced on Saturday night.

Health Ministry deputy director general Itamar Grotto on Sunday estimated that the number of Israeli COVID-19 cases could surge to tens of thousands.

Netanyahu declared on Saturday that the disease was a pandemic.

The premier said he was in touch with other world leaders and had discussed international cooperation to stem the spread of the outbreak. The virus hit a milestone Friday, infecting more than 100,000 people worldwide. It has killed nearly 3,400 people.

Israel has already required returning Israelis from several countries to self-quarantine, and barred foreigners from a slew of European and Asian countries. Some 80,000 Israelis are now reported to be in self-quarantine, and large events such as concerts and sporting matches have been canceled.

Israelis have also been advised against all non-vital international travel.