Report: Mossad helped Denmark thwart terror attacks this week

Israel’s Mossad helped Denmark foil a series of terror attacks, providing it with information that led to the arrest of several suspected jihadists this week, Channel 12 news reported Saturday.

The report, which did not cite its sources, said Mossad’s help had stopped attacks at the last minute.

Channel 12 reported that Israeli intelligence has helped thwart some 50 terror attacks around the world over the past two years.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In June Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli cyber-intelligence had helped foil “major” terror attacks planned by the Islamic State terror group and others in “dozens” of countries.

Police in Denmark arrested 22 suspects in a series of raids across the Scandinavian country earlier this week, saying they had thwarted attacks.

Six of those remained under arrest on Saturday, and were ordered held in pre-trial custody for four weeks.

The six people still jailed have pleaded not guilty to preliminary terror charges. If formally charged and convicted, they face potential life prison sentences, though in practice life sentences end up averaging 16 years in Denmark.

On Friday, the Copenhagen City Court remanded two men ages 24 and 25 to custody for allegedly trying to buy guns, silencers and ammunition that was “to be used in connection with one or several terror attacks in Denmark or abroad,” according to prosecutors.

The Copenhagen court on Thursday ordered two 21-year-old men and a 38-year-old woman to remain jailed for allegedly trying to produce one or several bombs with the explosive TATP, the prosecution said.

A sixth suspect, a 28-year-old man, was remanded to custody Thursday by a central Denmark court. The preliminary charge against him was not not known because the hearing was held behind so-called “double-closed doors,” meaning no information was made public.

Authorities have been tight-lipped and have given no specifics about a potential target for the attack.

Officers carried out the coordinated raids Wednesday as authorities feared the suspects were preparing one or several violent attacks. Thirteen of the 22 people arrested were released Thursday but remain suspects and the remainder had pretrial custody hearings set.

Danish authorities have reported foiling several extremist attacks in recent years, including ones linked to the 2005 publication in a newspaper of 12 cartoons by various artists depicting the Prophet Muhammad.