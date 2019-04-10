Rivlin to meet next week with party chiefs on naming next PM — on air

President Reuven Rivlin will meet with party leaders next week to receive their endorsements of the candidate that should be tasked with forming the next government following Tuesday’s Knesset elections.

Rivlin met Wednesday with Justice Hanan Melcer, the head of Central Elections Committee, and the two agreed on the timing of the consultations with faction heads next week at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

A statement from Rivlin’s office did not specify which day the meetings would begin.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“In a historic and pioneering decision,” the statement said the talks will be broadcast live on various media “in the name of transparency” and for the first time.

The talks with party chiefs will focus on should get the first opportunity at assembling a ruling majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The president will then hold negotiations on building a coalition with the candidate best suited to form the next government. This Knesset member, who does not necessarily need to have received the most recommendations or be the head of the largest party, will then have 28 days to form a government, with the possibility of a two-week extension.

With over 97 percent of ballots counted, and his Likud party and fellow right-wing and religious parties appearing poised to secure a majority of Knesset seats, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emerged from Tuesday’s elections in the best position to muster a coalition.

In the run-up to election day, Netanyahu campaigned heavily for his Likud to be the largest party, saying Rivlin would choose the head of the biggest party to assemble a government.

In a recording aired by Israeli television, the prime minister was heard saying Rivlin “is just looking for an excuse” to give other parties a shot at forming the next government, a claim strongly rejected by Rivlin.

While the official vote tally after so-called double-envelope ballots from soldiers, diplomats and other government employees could alter the final results, Likud won 35 seats in the elections, as did challenger Benny Gantz’s Blue and White electoral alliance, though the right-wing bloc as a whole was expected have 65 seats between them.

As of Thursday afternoon, the heads of Shas, United Torah Judaism, Kulanu and Union of Right-Wing Parties all said they would recommend Netanyahu to form a government, but together with Likud would only have 60 seats between them, one shy of a majority.

Hawkish former defense minister Avigdor Liberman, whose Yisrael Beytenu won five seats according to the near-final results, on Wednesday ruled out joining a Gantz-led coalition, but said teaming up with Netanyahu was not a sure thing.

Liberman quit as defense chief in Netanyahu’s government in November in protest of a ceasefire agreement to end a round of fighting between Israel and the Gaza-ruling Hamas terror group, railing against Netanyahu’s policies toward the Palestinian territory.