Rocket fired from Gaza falls inside Palestinian territory

A rocket launched from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip landed inside the Palestinian enclave on Saturday, the Israeli military said.

A strong blast was heard in the Sha’ar Hanegev region, sparking suspicions the projectile had landed in the area.

The projectile was launched from northern Gaza, according to reports in the Hebrew media, and fell in an open field, short of Israeli territory.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

On Friday, Israel targeted two Hamas observation posts along the Gaza border after a gunshot was reportedly fired at Israeli troops serving along the Gaza border.

“An IDF aircraft and tank attacked two military positions belonging to the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip in response to a shot that was fired a short time ago at troops near the security fence,” the Israel Defense Forces said Friday.

The fire came as troops were gearing up for the weekly protests and riots along the Gaza border that have been held almost every Friday for more than a year.

Several thousand Palestinians took part in the protests later Friday, with some rioting along the border, throwing rocks and explosive devices at soldiers who responded with tear gas and occasional live fire.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said 12 people were wounded by live fire.