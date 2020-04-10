Small earthquake felt in southern Israel

A minor earthquake was recorded Friday in southern Israel, days after another small tremor was felt in the area.

The earthquake, which the Geological Survey of Israel said measured 3.6 on the Richter scale, was centered on the community of Hatzeva in the Arava region.

There were no reports of injuries or damages.

The quake comes days after a 4.3 magnitude tremor was felt in the area surrounding the Red Sea city of Eilat.

Minor quakes have rattled parts of Israel in recent years, with a 3.8 temblor recorded off the coast of the northern city of Haifa in February.

Israel is situated along the Syrian-African rift, a tear in the earth’s crust running the length of the border separating Israel and Jordan, and which is part of the Great Rift Valley, which extends from northern Syria to Mozambique.

The last major earthquake to hit the region was in 1927 — a 6.2-magnitude tremor that killed 500 people and injured 700 more.