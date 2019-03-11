Southwestern ballet with Colorado roots comes to town

Some ballet from the western United States is coming this way at the end of the month, as the Aspen Sante Fe Ballet performs in Herzliya, Modiin, Yagur and Jerusalem from March 27 through April 3.

The troupe brings an unusual geographical dance story, having been created in Aspen, Colorado, in 1996, with a second home in southwestern Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Its 12 dancers don’t hew to any one choreographer, instead keeping themselves open to various artistic influences.

This visit will include performances of three works, “Huma Rojo” by choreographer Cayetano Soto with Latin music, theatrics and humor; “1-Flash” from Jorma Elo, a mix of classical and modern sound and themes; and “Silent Ghost,” a Spanish piece from Alejandro Cerrudo.

Aspen Sante Fe Ballet performs March 27-30 in Herzliya, March 31 in Modiin, April 2 in Yagur and April 3 in Jerusalem.