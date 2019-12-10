Stabbed man dies after his car crashes into truck and catches fire

A man was apparently stabbed early Tuesday morning, then died after the car he was driving smashed into the back of a truck and burst into flames on Route 4 in the north of the country.

Police who arrived at the scene after the accident said the driver, 24, from the northern city of Haifa, was found trapped in the car and had a stab wound in addition to the injuries he suffered from the crash.

“An initial probe by police who arrived at the scene found a man with a stab wound trapped in his car,” police said in a statement. “His car hit a truck that was traveling ahead of him on the road. The circumstances are being checked.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The man was pulled from the vehicle, which burst into flames on the northbound side of the highway, near the Hadarim Interchange.

Magen David Adom paramedics called to the scene said the man was suffering from multiple serious injuries and had no vital signs. He was taken to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, where doctors declared him dead.

Hebrew media reported that there is no suspicion of criminal activity and that police suspect the man may have taken his own life.

The truck driver, 50, was not injured in the crash. The car was consumed by the flames. The northbound side of Route 4, a major north-south artery, was closed following the crash and later reopened.

On Monday night two men in their 20s were killed when their car flipped into a ditch at the side of Route 25 in the country’s south. Two additional men who were passengers in the vehicle were seriously injured in the crash, which did not involve any other people on the road.

The deaths bring the number of fatalities in traffic accidents in 2019 to 325, with three weeks still to go until the end of the year. Last year 316 people were killed in traffic accidents.