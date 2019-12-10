Two killed, two seriously injured as car flips into roadside ditch
Paramedics declare two men dead at the scene of accident on Route 25, south of Beersheba

By TOI staff
A vehicle flipped over in northern Israel after a fatal crash on October 26, 2019. (Courtesy Hian Emergency Medical Services)
Two men were killed Monday evening as their vehicle overturned into a ditch on Route 25 in the southern Negev region, near the Bedouin town of Abu Talul.

Two more men, who were also in the vehicle, were taken to the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba in serious condition.

All of those hurt in the accident were in their 20s.

An initial police investigation indicated that no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

A Magen David Adom paramedic said that two of the men were declared dead at the scene of the crash, southeast of Beersheba.

The deaths bring the number of fatalities in traffic accidents in 2019 to 324, with three weeks still to go until the end of the year. Last year 316 people were killed in traffic accidents.

