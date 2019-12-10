Two killed, two seriously injured as car flips into roadside ditch

Two men were killed Monday evening as their vehicle overturned into a ditch on Route 25 in the southern Negev region, near the Bedouin town of Abu Talul.

Two more men, who were also in the vehicle, were taken to the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba in serious condition.

All of those hurt in the accident were in their 20s.

An initial police investigation indicated that no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

חובש מד"א יאסר אבו רגילה שהגיע לזירת התאונה בכביש 25, שבה נהרגו שני צעירים ושניים נוספים נפצעו קשה מאוד, סיפר: "הרכב היה הפוך בתעלה בצד הכביש כשבסמוך אליו שני הצעירים שהיו מחוסרי הכרה ונאלצנו לקבוע את מותם. פצוע נוסף היה בתוך הרכב, ופצוע נוסף שכב מחוץ לו" (צילום: יוסי אוטמזגין) pic.twitter.com/3GkPprr5Jk — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) December 9, 2019

A Magen David Adom paramedic said that two of the men were declared dead at the scene of the crash, southeast of Beersheba.

The deaths bring the number of fatalities in traffic accidents in 2019 to 324, with three weeks still to go until the end of the year. Last year 316 people were killed in traffic accidents.