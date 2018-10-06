Swastika daubed near Jewish educational institute in suburban Cleveland

JTA — A swastika and other graffiti were spray-painted on several buildings, including a Jewish organization, in a shopping strip in a heavily Jewish Cleveland suburb.

The graffiti, which also said “666,” a term referring to the devil, and the phrase “Party with the Devil B*tch,” was discovered Sunday.

The vandalized storefront buildings in University Heights include the Waxman Torah Center, which also is home to the Jewish Learning Connection outreach organization. The building bears signs for both.

The swastika was painted on the wall of Friedman, Leavitt & Associates, an accounting firm that has been at the same location for 30 years, the Cleveland Jewish News reported. Other graffiti was found on Mika’s Wig Boutique & Spa.

Among the strip of storefronts are a kosher butcher and several Jewish-owned shops.

Graffiti also was discovered on a supermarket across the street that has been vandalized previously.

A University Heights Police spokesperson told the Cleveland Jewish News that it is in possession of security video and is investigating.