Teenager dies in Jerusalem from suspected drug overdose

A 17-year-old teenage girl was found dead Friday in Jerusalem from a suspected overdose.

Police arrested a resident of the city’s Beit Safafa neighborhood who lived in the home where the teenager was found.

The girl was known to welfare services and she was in a program for at-risk youth, according to the Ynet news site.

Channel 13 news reported the suspect claimed he met the teenager the night before in Tel Aviv and the two returned to his home. He woke up in morning and went to buy more drugs and then returned to find her dead, the network said.

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extended his remand until Monday.