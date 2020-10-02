Tel Aviv documentary festival launches streaming service

There’s no time like a coronavirus closure for watching films.

The DocAviv Festival, usually held in Tel Aviv each May, but this year held online in September, had more than 61,000 viewers.

With Israelis at home once again for another COVID-19 closure, the festival launched Docustream, a month of documentaries throughout October, created only for viewers in Israel.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Docustream will be online from October 1-31, with tickets priced at NIS 15 apiece, or NIS 80 in order to watch any and all of the films.

All of the international films include Hebrew subtitles and include films for the whole family, films about family matters, politics, art, relationships and friendship.

“Tea Time” is a 2014 Chilean film about a group of friends, who meet once a month for tea, cake and shared stories.

Try “The Painter and the Thief,” about a relationship between a Norwegian artist and her model, the thief who stole one of her paintings from a gallery.

Docustream also recommends “The Recycled Orchestra” about a youth orchestra in Paraguay, who play on instruments made from items found in the town dump.