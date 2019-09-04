Trolling Hezbollah chief, IDF assures Nasrallah it didn’t forget his birthday

The IDF on Tuesday reassured Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, that it had not forgotten his birthday, even if his best friends in Iran and Syria had.

A tweet from the IDF mocked Nasrallah and his patrons and comes after days of tensions on the northern border.

“It was Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah’s birthday on Saturday and he thought no one remembered…,” the IDF tweeted, adding: “Don’t worry, we did!”

The tweet featured an animated WhatsApp conversation between Nasrallah, Syrian Dictator Bashaar Assad and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani, with the title “You forgot My birthday.”

In the conversation they apologize and say they were a bit busy in recent days.

Soleimani again apologizes saying that some of the gifts he sent did not arrive, an apparent reference to the IDF intercepting and destroying arms shipments.

He then lists the weapons systems he is trying to send, while Nasrallah demands precision guided missiles. “That’s the gift I want most,” he says.

The clip ends with a call to stop arming Hezbollah. “The people of Lebanon deserve a gift, freedom from Hezbollah,” it says.

In recent years the @IDF Twitter account has begun to adopt the vocabulary of social media, using language, memes and, notably, snark in a way that is uncommon for large government-run institutions, racking up 1 million followers in the process.

Earlier Tuesday the IDF announced that it had identified a facility in southern Lebanon being used by Hezbollah to convert and manufacture precision-guided missiles.

The compound located near Nabi Sheet in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon was established several years ago by Iran and Hezbollah for weapons manufacturing, the army said in a statement, which came less than two weeks after a drone attack in Beirut attributed to Israel reportedly damaged key components of the project.

In a speech televised on Saturday, Nasrallah said that while his Iran-backed organization has some precision missiles, there was no production taking place in Lebanon.

Hezbollah is believed to have over 150,000 missiles, but only a small number of them can be guided to specific sites. Israel fears in a future war, the terror group could use a barrage of precision missiles to attack sensitive facilities and overwhelm its air defense array.

Israeli planes have carried out airstrikes in Syria to foil efforts by Iran to smuggle the advanced weapons into Lebanon, according to authorities. Jerusalem believes Tehran is now trying to develop domestic production in Lebanon because of the danger involved in trying to move the weapons from Iran to Lebanon.