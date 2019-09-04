Tourist drowns off Herzliya beach

A tourist drowned Tuesday while swimming near the central city of Herzliya, police and medics said.

The man, in his 30s, and a women, were pulled out of the sea by bystanders after encountering difficulties and calling for help.

The man was in a critical condition and died on the way to hospital despite resuscitation efforts, medics said. The woman was hospitalized and her condition was described as good.

Police said the pair were tourists, but did not give further details on their nationality.