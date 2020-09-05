Trump: US has seen ‘no proof yet’ of Navalny poisoning
Trump: US has seen ‘no proof yet’ of Navalny poisoning

NATO says there’s ‘proof beyond doubt’ that Russian opposition leader was given Novichok; US president says nuclear arms negotiations with Moscow more important than anything

By AFP Today, 1:39 pm 0 Edit
US President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Washington. During the ceremony it was announced that Serbia would move its embassy to Jerusalem and Kosovo would recognize Israel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Illustrative -- US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 4, 2020, in Washington (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump said Friday that he had not yet seen proof that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had been poisoned as stated by Germany.

“I don’t know exactly what happened. I think it’s tragic, it’s terrible, it shouldn’t happen,” Trump said.

“We haven’t had any proof yet, but I will take a look at it,” Trump said in a press conference.

Trump said he had heard that Germany had made a finding that Navalny, who fell ill on a Siberian flight last month, had been poisoned with the deadly Novichok nerve agent.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking in a court room in Moscow, Russia, August 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

Since then Europe has threatened new sanctions and NATO called for an international investigation into the alleged attempted assassination.

Germany has briefed its NATO partners and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said there was “proof beyond doubt” that Navalny was poisoned with Novichok.

“We have not seen it ourselves,” Trump said of the evidence from German investigators.

Based on what Germany is saying that seems to be the case, he added.

“I would be very angry if that’s the case,” he said.

US President Donald Trump (L) and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shake hands before attending a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (AFP Photo/Yuri Kadobnov)

Trump did not say what action he would take if convinced that President Vladimir Putin’s most potent political opponent had been the victim of a murder plot.

But he said he has been “tougher on Russia than anybody else by far.”

At the same time, Trump said, he considered ongoing nuclear arms negotiations with Moscow more important than any other issue.

“It’s the most important thing,” he said.

