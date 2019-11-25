Turkey to start testing Russian S-400 defense system – report
US legislators have warned of sanctions if Ankara activates the system, seen as a threat to NATO security
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish media says Turkey is poised to begin testing Russian-made S-400 air defense systems purchased from Moscow, despite threats of sanctions from the United States.
The Milliyet newspaper, which has close links to the government, said Monday that the military is planning to test the S-400s that are currently deployed at an airbase on the outskirts of Ankara.
Turkey took delivery of two Russian S-400 batteries this year, dismissing warnings from the United States that they pose a threat to NATO security.
As a result, Washington suspended Turkish participation in the multinational F-35 fighter jet program.
US legislators have warned of sanctions if Turkey activates the system.
For as little as $6 a month, you can help support our independent journalism — and enjoy special benefits and status as a Times of Israel Community member!
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments