Turkey to start testing Russian S-400 defense system – report

US legislators have warned of sanctions if Ankara activates the system, seen as a threat to NATO security

By AP Today, 12:50 pm
Illustrative: Image of Russian S-400 long-range air defense missile systems deployed at Hemeimeem air base in Syria, December 16, 2015. (Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish media says Turkey is poised to begin testing Russian-made S-400 air defense systems purchased from Moscow, despite threats of sanctions from the United States.

The Milliyet newspaper, which has close links to the government, said Monday that the military is planning to test the S-400s that are currently deployed at an airbase on the outskirts of Ankara.

Turkey took delivery of two Russian S-400 batteries this year, dismissing warnings from the United States that they pose a threat to NATO security.

As a result, Washington suspended Turkish participation in the multinational F-35 fighter jet program.

Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019. (Turkish Defense Ministry via AP, Pool)

US legislators have warned of sanctions if Turkey activates the system.

