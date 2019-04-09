Turnout very low among Arab Israeli voters, pollsters say

Leading pollsters reported dramatically reduced turnout in Arab towns in the Knesset elections as of Tuesday afternoon, amid an overall dip in voter participation rates.

While voting results cannot be released until polls close at 10 p.m., pollsters told media outlets their exit polls showed a low number of voters.

Camil Fuchs, one of Israel’s most prominent pollsters, was quoted by Channel 13 journalist Raviv Drucker as saying, “Voter turnout in the Arab community like this is something we’ve never seen before.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Mano Geva, another well-known pollster, told Channel 12 that polls in Nazareth, Umm al-Fahm and other Arab population centers showed startlingly low numbers of voters arriving at polling stations.

According to the Hadash-Ta’al electoral alliance, as of 3:30 p.m. some 20 percent of Arab voters had cast ballots.

“It is an emergency and we may have a Knesset without Arab” parties, a spokeswoman for the Arab-majority Hadash party said.

Veteran lawmaker Ahmad Tibi, no. 2 on the Hadash-Ta’al list, said the reported low turnout was a “real danger” to both his party and Ra’am-Balad, another alliance of Arab factions.

“A very serious blow to Arab representation in the Knesset,” Tibi wrote on Twitter.

There was no immediate response from Ra’am-Balad.

In Shfaram, Umm al-Fahm and other predominately Arab localities, staff and activists at polling stations told The Times of Israel that voting rates were far lower than in the last elections in 2015.

Nationally, the Central Elections Committee reported 42.8 percent turnout as of 4 p.m., noticeably down from 45.2% at the same in the 2015 elections.

It was not initially clear what was contributing to the reported low turnout among Arab voters, but it came after it was revealed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party had dispatched 1,200 election-day observers equipped with cameras to polling stations in Arab communities.

Party officials told the Kan public broadcaster that Likud activists were hired to counter what it claimed were widespread voter irregularities, in areas it said were at high risk of voter fraud.

Hadash-Ta’al submitted a complaint about the hidden cameras to the Central Elections Committee, which determined that the recording devices violated election laws.

Hadash-Ta’al alleged in its complaint that the “illegal” action by the “extremist right” was a bid to intimidate Arabs from exercising their right to vote.

Committee chair Justice Hanan Melcer said the law only permitted filming at polling stations during “extraordinary circumstances,” and ordered Likud to remove its recording equipment.

According to Kan, police have opened an investigation into the Likud observers.

Netanyahu and the party’s attorney defended the surveillance, saying the measure was necessary to prevent widespread voter fraud.

Tamar Pileggi contributed to this report.