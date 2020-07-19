Two men shot dead in north and center in separate incidents

Two people were killed in separate shooting incidents on Saturday evening and in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

One man was shot dead and three men were injured in the northern Bedouin village of Ibtin on Saturday evening.

The injured men were in serious and moderate condition and were taken to Haifa’s Rambam Hospital for treatment. Police opened an investigation.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a resident of the central city of Kafr Qasim was shot dead at a building site in Petah Tikva.

Police said they opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the 55-year-old’s death.

There were no immediate arrests made in relation to either incident.

Recent years have seen an increase in killings and gun crime in Arab Israeli communities. Arab leaders say police largely ignore the violence, which includes family feuds, mafia turf wars, and violence against women.

A number of demonstrations and large rallies have been held to protest what Arab Israelis say is a failure to adequately deal with the wave of criminal violence within the community.

Only 30 percent of the alleged murders in the Arab Israeli community in 2019 — 27 out of 88 — have been solved, according to Haaretz.

Thirty-six percent of Arab Israelis have a sense of personal insecurity in the community where they live due to violence, compared to 12.8% among Jewish Israelis, according to a 2019 report by the Abraham Fund.

Baladna, a nonprofit organization, has reported that young Arab Israelis are the most likely to be killed within the community — more than half of those murdered are 18 to 34 years old.