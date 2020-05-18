Two men shot to death within hours in separate incidents

Two men were shot to death within hours of each other in separate incidents on Sunday.

A 59-year-old, identified as Abd Elhalim Shlavi, was shot and grievously wounded in Qalansawe in central Israel on Sunday afternoon.

He was rushed to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba where he underwent emergency surgery but succumbed to his wounds and was declared dead at the hospital.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In the evening in Kiryat Ata, near Haifa, a 23-year-old was mortally wounded in a shooting incident. He was taken to Rambam Hospital in Haifa for treatment but expired shortly after arriving. Channel 13 identified the victim as Matan Levi.

Chai Swissa, a paramedic from the Magen David Adom emergency rescue service, said: “When we arrived on the scene we saw on the sidewalk a young man, around 20, lying unconscious with injuries to his body. He had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. We applied medical treatment and sent him, while performing lifesaving operations, to the hospital in critical condition.”

On Saturday a Tel Aviv man was suspected of murdering his girlfriend and then stabbing his mother when she tried to call the police, sparking renewed calls for the government to tackle domestic violence amid a spate of killings.

The man, 21, was arrested near the apartment where the incident took place in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan, police said. He was not named.

The victim was later identified as Maya Vishnyak, 22.