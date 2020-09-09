US envoy: Israel-Lebanon maritime talks held up by ‘absurd’ sticking point

US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker on Wednesday said a framework agreement for Lebanon and Israel to start discussing their disputed maritime border is being held up by an “absurd” sticking point.

Schenker refused to divulge what the sticking point was, but hinted he may do so at some later point.

Schenker, who is involved in the negotiations, expressed frustration over the fact that Beirut has shown no urgency to find a way to start negotiating with Israel, with the talks only now getting back to the point where they were last year.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“For some inexplicable reason, there was no sense of urgency there. We’re talking about free money for a state that is in a financial crisis,” he said in a Brookings Institute video conference.

“I’m hoping we can get there [to an agreement] in the coming weeks, but it remains to be seen,” he said. “I’m not going to tell you what the sticking point is, but it’s really… absurd.”

Israel and Lebanon have competing claims on three Mediterranean gas prospects, thought to contain large amounts of the resource. The US is currently trying to broker a framework that will get the sides to begin negotiations on managing the leases.

Schenker also expressed hopes that Lebanon would pass a sovereign wealth fund law, in order to keep it out of the hands of corrupt officials.

Lebanon in 2018 signed its first contract to drill for oil and gas in its waters, including a block disputed by its southern neighbor Israel, with which it has fought several wars.

The Israeli government in May 2019 said it had agreed to enter US-mediated talks with Lebanon to resolve the maritime border dispute.