US House to vote on preventing Trump from starting war with Iran

WASHINGTON, United States — The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote Thursday to prevent US President Donald Trump from waging war with Iran after he ordered the killing of a top general, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Pelosi said that the Democrats will move forward because their concerns were not addressed in a closed-door briefing to lawmakers Wednesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top officials.

“The president has made clear that he does not have a coherent strategy to keep the American people safe, achieve de-escalation with Iran and ensure stability in the region,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“Our concerns were not addressed by the president’s insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the administration’s briefing today,” she said.

Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, called the briefing “insulting” and the “worst” he has had from military officials in his nine years of receiving them, US media reported.

Under the 1973 War Powers Act, the administration needs to notify Congress on major military actions but Trump, unusually, has kept classified his rationale for a strike that killed powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani while he was in Iraq.

Pelosi said that the House would therefore vote, under the 1973 act, to limit Trump’s ability to wage war against Iran.

“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward,” Pelosi said in her statement.

“Congress hereby directs the President to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran or any part of its government or military” unless Congress declares war on that country or to prevent an attack by Iran on the US and its forces, the five-page resolution says.

The measure is being sponsored by freshman Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., a former CIA intelligence analyst who had served in Iraq.

Pelosi said that the House may also soon consider revoking the authorization of force approved after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. Three successive administrations have cited that authorization as legal justification for an array of military actions across the Islamic world.

But any move to constrain Trump would likely have a difficult chance of passage in the Senate, where his Republican Party holds a majority.