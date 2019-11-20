US man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar
Patrick Carlineo admits to charges that carry up to 10 years in prison, insists he never meant to actually harm the controversial congresswoman
ROCHESTER, New York (AP) — A western New York man pleaded guilty Monday to threatening to kill US Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
Patrick Carlineo entered the plea Monday in Rochester, admitting to charges that carry up to 10 years in prison. His sentencing is set for February 14.
US Attorney James Kennedy Jr. said the case highlights that free speech rights carry the responsibility “that individuals not make threats to harm lawmakers simply because they may disagree with them.”
Omar, a Democrat, is among the first Muslim women in Congress. Her office had no immediate comment on Carlineo’s plea.
Prosecutors say the 55-year-old called Omar’s office March 21, told a staffer the congresswoman was a “terrorist” and threatened to shoot her.
Carlineo later told the FBI that he is a patriot, hates people he perceives to be radical Muslims in the US government, and loves Republican President Donald Trump, according to a criminal complaint.
Carlineo’s lawyer, Sonya Zoghlin, says Carlineo is passionate about his political beliefs and his right to express them.
“He has taken responsibility for using threatening and inappropriate language to express those beliefs in this instance,” she said in an email, adding that Carlineo never intended to harm Omar and never made any plans to do so.
Carlineo’s plea included admitting he illegally had guns. He’d been barred from possessing them after a 1998 felony criminal mischief conviction, prosecutors said.
Omar, a Somali-American, has faced criticism from Trump and others for remarks she made in recent months about Israel, Jewish influence in Washington, and 9/11.
Omar has apologized for suggesting that lawmakers support Israel for money, has said she wasn’t criticizing Jews, and has said that criticizing the Israeli government is not anti-Semitic.
Last month, a North Dakota state senator said he was sorry for posting a long-debunked photo that purported to show Omar holding a weapon at an al-Qaida training camp. But the lawmaker, Republican Oley Larsen, added that he wouldn’t apologize to Omar.
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments