Waiting for Putin, talking to Liberman

SOCHI, Russia — Russian President Vladimir Putin was fashionably late. Three hours late.

The sound of Putin’s helicopter hovering over his summer residence in Sochi, on the shores of the Black Sea, was a signal for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to finally begin making his way over from the nearby Hyatt hotel where he had been patiently waiting for his host.

Perhaps, during the short drive over in his armored car, he had time to reflect on all those he has kept waiting over the years.

The actual meeting with Putin was solid. Netanyahu, who had met previously with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, told Putin that the Iranians had significantly stepped up their efforts to harm Israel in recent weeks from within Syria and that Israel and Russia needed to step up their coordination efforts.

Putin appeared to be familiar with these arguments and didn’t bat an eyelid as Netanyahu laid out his case.

Putin was also miserly this time with Netanyahu, refraining from any grand gestures.

During the last visit in April (also days ahead of an election) he returned to Israel the remains of Sgt. First Class Zachary Baumel, who was killed in the 1982 Lebanon War’s battle of Sultan Yacoub.

This time, he had nothing to offer except the vague wishes that after the election next week, Israeli politicians will continue on Netanyahu’s path.

Netanyahu for his part, spoke to Putin, but was actually looking toward Israel, promising to look out for the welfare of the Soviet veterans, the millions of Russians living in Israel and solving their pension crisis — a clear dig at his rival Avigdor Liberman who posits himself as the champion of Israelis from the former Soviet Union.

Netanyahu appeared tired on this trip. His combined political and diplomatic marathons in Israel and abroad would have taken a toll even on those younger than him.

It’s difficult to judge the political benefit of this meeting with Putin. In any case, Putin confirmed that he will come and visit Israel next January after receiving an invitation from President Reuven Rivlin. Following thirteen visits by Netanyahu to Russia, compared to just two by Putin to Israel in recent years, the Russian president also deserves to come and escape the Russian winter for a while and enjoy Israel.