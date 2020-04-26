11-year-old girl in serious condition with COVID-19

An 11-year-old girl with the novel coronavirus was put on a ventilator Sunday, making her the youngest person in Israel in serious condition with the disease.

The girl, from Tiberias, was brought to the northern city’s Poriya Medical Center on Friday with a high fever, vomiting, and a lack of appetite, Hebrew media reported. Since then her condition has deteriorated and on Sunday she was moved to the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa where doctors decided to sedate her and attach her to a ventilator.

Her heart was affected by the complications of the virus, reports said.

The girl had been staying with her family at the Kinar Galilee Hotel in Tiberias, which has been commissioned by the state as a coronavirus quarantine center.

Channel 13 television news reported that the girl’s father is accompanying her as she receives medical treatment, though he has also been diagnosed with the virus.

Previously, the youngest person in Israel to require ventilation due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, was 19 years old.

Last week a baby born prematurely to a woman infected with the coronavirus died. The baby, along with her twin sister, was being treated at the neonatal intensive care unit in Tiberias after their mother gave birth the week before. The hospital said the twins were tested twice for COVID-19 and both sets of tests came back negative.

As of Sunday, at least 200 people have died of the virus in Israel and 100 were on ventilators, according to Health Ministry figures. There have been 15,398 cases diagnose and 6,602 have recovered from the disease.