16 injured, 4 seriously, in Haifa apartment block fire

Emergency services said Monday that 16 people were injured, four of them seriously, when a blaze ripped though an apartment block in the northern city of Haifa.

The fire broke out in a second-floor apartment in the building on the city’s Ibn Gvirol Street.

One person was said to be moderately injured, and 11 were lightly hurt.

Police said in a statement that the majority of those injured were suffering from smoke inhalation.

The Ynet news site reported that the injured include a mother and her small children who were in an apartment on the third floor of the building.

The woman and one of the children were among those seriously injured, the Walla news site reported.