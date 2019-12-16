2 cyclists killed when hit by car in center

Two cyclists in their 40s were killed Monday morning when they were hit by a car in the center of the country.

The crash took place close to the Hadarim interchange, south of Netanya.

Police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

The 29-year-old driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and received medical treatment at the scene.

“It was a group of cyclists on a morning ride on the side of the road,” Roy Solomon, a Zaka medic, told Channel 12 news. “A car struck the safety rail and crashed into two riders aged around 40. When I arrived, there were dozens of bicycle parts scattered across the road, and among them were the two cyclists, unconscious, with serious injuries.”

The deaths brought the number of fatalities on the roads in 2019 so far to 329. Last year 316 people were killed in traffic accidents.