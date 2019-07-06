4 injured in suspected West Bank car-ramming

Four soldiers were reported injured in a suspected car-ramming Saturday evening near the West Bank town of Hizma northeast of Jerusalem.

Two of the victims were in moderate condition and two were lightly injured, according to the Magen David Adom emergency service.

The driver fled the scene and a manhunt was launched in the area, Channel 12 news reported.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

One of those moderately injured was a career soldier in his 30s while the other was a female soldier in her 20s. Both were serving in the Home Front Command, according to the Ynet news website.

The MDA rescue service said the wounded were taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.

Police said earlier on Saturday that a vehicle tried to hit a police officer at a West Bank checkpoint. No injuries were reported and the driver fled the scene.