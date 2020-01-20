4 seriously wounded in large explosion at gas truck garage

Four people were seriously wounded Monday in a blast at a garage for gas tanker trucks in the northern town of Tamra, in the Lower Galilee.

The four, suffering from serious burns, were rushed to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center.

The explosion caused severe damage to the garage and to nearby structures. Police closed off the scene as firefighters tackled the flames and finally managed to douse them after some three hours.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police, firefighters and representatives of the Energy and Labor and Social Affairs ministries were investigating the cause of the blast, which appeared to be from a gas leak.

Footage of the massive explosion was caught on video.