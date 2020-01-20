4 seriously wounded in large explosion at gas truck garage
Police and firefighters investigating cause of blast, thought to be from gas leak, in northern town of Tamra
Four people were seriously wounded Monday in a blast at a garage for gas tanker trucks in the northern town of Tamra, in the Lower Galilee.
The four, suffering from serious burns, were rushed to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center.
The explosion caused severe damage to the garage and to nearby structures. Police closed off the scene as firefighters tackled the flames and finally managed to douse them after some three hours.
Police, firefighters and representatives of the Energy and Labor and Social Affairs ministries were investigating the cause of the blast, which appeared to be from a gas leak.
Footage of the massive explosion was caught on video.
תיעוד:רגע הפיצוץ שהוביל לשריפה ופצועים במפעל למילוי גז באזור התעשיה בעיר טמרה שבגליל.لحظة الانفجار الذي اسفر عن حريق ومصابين في مصنع لتعبئة الغاز في المنطقة الصناعية بمدينة طمرة pic.twitter.com/d2kiqHM6m4
— sami abed alhamed سامي عبد الحميد (@samiaah10) January 20, 2020
