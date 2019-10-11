5 stabbed in Manchester mall attack; counter-terror police investigating

A man stabbed and wounded five people in a mall in the northern English city of Manchester on Friday, in an incident that was being investigated by the UK counter-terror police.

Greater Manchester Police said a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. No fatalities were reported.

“In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them,” police said in a statement.

“Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances.”

BREAKING: Police are investigating a suspected multiple stabbing at Manchester’s Arndale Centrehttps://t.co/byHF4SGtIB pic.twitter.com/qIewChnbwi — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 11, 2019

The attack happened at the Arndale shopping center in the heart of Manchester, the city where an Islamist extremist suicide bomber killed 22 after an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

Footage posted online appeared to show one police officer restraining a suspect on the floor as another stands over him pointing a taser.

Another photograph circulating on social media showed paramedics screening off a cafe to treat victims after the shopping centre was evacuated.

Shop worker Jordan, 23, told Britain’s domestic Press Association news agency that “a man was running around with a knife lunging at multiple people, one of which came into my store visibly shaken with a small graze.”

North West Ambulance Service said it had treated five people after being called at 11:17 a.m. local time.