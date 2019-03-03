6-year-old killed by school bus in central Israel

A six-year-old girl was struck by a school bus in the Jerusalem-area moshav of Sdot Micha on Sunday afternoon and fatally injured, first responders said.

Paramedics said the girl was rushed to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem with critical injuries, but doctors pronounced her dead shortly after she arrived.

Police opened an investigation into the incident and detained the driver for questioning.

On Thursday, a four-year-old boy was killed in a head-on collision on Route 90 in the Jordan Valley. The boy’s parents and sister were moderately injured in the accident, which occurred outside the Israeli settlement of Argaman. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were lightly injured.

Earlier that day, a three-year-old boy in the moshav of Bnei Zion was killed when his mother hit him with the family car. Police said it appeared the mother had forgotten to use the handbrake when she parked, and the vehicle rolled backward, hitting her son.