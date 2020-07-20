6 years, 68 court dates since arrest, Leifer extradition hearing set for Monday

Nearly six years and 68 court dates since her initial arrest, the Jerusalem District Court will convene an extradition hearing on Monday morning for Malka Leifer, who is wanted in Australia on 74 charges of child sex abuse.

The hearing is expected to be largely procedural given that the court already ruled in May that the former principal of the Adass Israel ultra-Orthodox girls school in Melbourne has been feigning mental illness in order to avoid extradition and is competent enough to face justice.

However, proceedings — which have dragged on for years as Leifer managed to trick the justice system in Israel into initially concluding that she was too debilitated to face charges — could still see further delays, including ongoing Supreme Court appeals, before she could finally find herself on a plane to Australia.

Only one session has been scheduled so far for the extradition hearing, but Judge Chana Miriam Lomp has blocked off her schedule from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., leading the prosecution to believe that a subsequent hearing might be required, a legal official told The Times of Israel.

The prosecution will open up Monday’s hearing with a roughly 30-minute statement that will include graphic excerpts from the local Australian police reports filed by sisters Dassi Erlich, Nicole Meyer and Elie Sapper in 2011 against Leifer, a source with knowledge of the proceedings said.

The defense is then expected to respond with a far lengthier rebuttal. Leifer’s attorney Nick Kaufman — who has joined the growing list of lawyers hired to represent the alleged serial pedophile — hinted during a Supreme Court hearing on Sunday that he plans to argue that his client had not sexually exploited her students because some of the alleged incidents took place when the girls were near the consenting age of 18.

Kaufman told reporters after the Sunday hearing that both Australia and Israel would need to prove that the alleged victims did not consent to the sexual acts that were carried out with the principal — a peculiar assertion given that the alleged abuse began when the former students were as young as 15 and because Leifer was a figure with authority over them.

Moreover, the Israeli court system is not trying the crimes that took place in Australia, rather only determining whether Leifer can be extradited to face justice there.

If the court approves Leifer’s extradition, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn will have to sign off on the order. However, both the court decision as well as Nissenkorn’s stamp of approval can be appealed to the Supreme Court as well, which is already hearing other challenges against the proceedings.

The Supreme Court hearing Sunday was convened to discuss the latest appeal filed by the defense, demanding access to minutes from a series of meetings held by Leifer’s alleged victims as well as Australian politicians with Israeli lawmakers, including former justice minister Ayelet Shaked, regarding the case.

Following the alleged victims’ sit-down with Shaked, the former justice minister said she would sign off on Leifer’s extradition if so-ordered by the court. Kaufman, a prominent British-born lawyer specializing in international criminal law, argued that Shaked’s remarks represented an act of interference by the political echelon in the court system.

Judge Daphna Barak-Erez did not appear to accept many of Kaufman’s arguments on Sunday, repeatedly calling them “irrelevant.”

A decision on the latest appeal is expected in the coming days.

Leifer herself appeared at Sunday’s hearing for the first time in years, albeit over Zoom.

The defense has also appealed the May decision deeming Leifer fit for an extradition hearing, and the Supreme Court is slated to reconvene on the matter on July 29.

In a statement ahead of Monday’s extradition hearing, Erlich said, “we have been waiting for this moment since 2011 when we signed our police statements.”

“Today our story and details of the sexual abuse will be aired in an Israeli court for the first time. This is equally validating and terrifying.”

“Validating to finally have a voice in a six year court process focused on Leifer’s mental health without any consideration for ours. Terrifying to know that details of our lives will be exposed in way that we can’t control,” she added.

In 2000, Leifer left Israel to take a job at Adass. When allegations of sexual abuse against her began to surface eight years later, members of the school board purchased the mother of eight a plane ticket back to Israel, allowing her to avoid being charged.

She was arrested in Israel in 2014 after Australia filed for extradition, but a Jerusalem court suspended the proceedings in 2016, deeming her mentally unfit to stand trial. She was rearrested in 2018 after being filmed appearing to lead a fully functional life.

Leifer was allegedly aided by former health minister Yaakov Litzman, who police last year recommended be indicted for pressuring psychiatrists in his office to change the medical opinions submitted to the court to deem her unfit for trial.

After over a year’s worth of additional hearings, Lomp concluded that the evidence regarding Leifer’s health was still inconclusive and ordered a board of psychiatric experts to determine whether the former principal has been faking mental incompetence. In February, the panel filed its conclusion that Leifer has been faking, leading Lomp to make the same determination in May.

The nature of the delays in the Leifer case have been a source of strain in Israel’s relations with both Australia’s government and the Jewish community there as well.