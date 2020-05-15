Active virus cases continue to drop; overnight death brings toll to 266

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel increased by 22 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed Friday morning, after a week of under 50 daily infections.

One new death was recorded since Thursday evening, bringing the nation’s toll to 266.

The total number of cases was 16,589, up 10 from the previous evening’s tally. Of them, 12,587 have recovered from COVID-19, meaning the number of active cases was down to 3,736.

Of those ill with the virus, 60 were in serious condition, 50 of them on ventilators. Another 41 were in moderate condition with the rest displaying mild symptoms, the ministry said.

The ministry said 7,135 virus tests were conducted Thursday.

The number of new infections has slowed dramatically in recent weeks. Israel has gone 14 days without seeing over 100 new confirmed cases in a single day.

Amid the sustained drop in infections, the government has increasingly rolled back restrictions meant to curb the outbreak, opening some schools and allowing many businesses to reopen, and was reportedly planning more such measures.

However, authorities were bracing for a possible second wave of infections after thousands of ultra-Orthodox men gathered Monday night and Tuesday in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh and Mount Meron to celebrate Lag B’Omer in violation of guidelines.

Hundreds also gathered at a funeral Tuesday for an IDF soldier killed during a West Bank raid. Additional violations have been reported across the country, from passengers crowded on a domestic flight to Eilat to beach-goers who ignored the closure of the shores amid unseasonably sweltering weather.