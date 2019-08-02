After thrilling Tel Aviv, J-Lo visits the Western Wall

A day after wowing fans with a long-awaited performance in front of a thrilled Tel Aviv audience, Jennifer Lopez on Friday visited Jerusalem’s Western Wall.

Lopez — along with her fiancé, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, Rodriguez’s two children from his first marriage, and Lopez’s twins she had with fellow singer Marc Anthony — has been in Israel since Tuesday, ahead of her concert in front of 57,000 fans Thursday night in Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park.

Video posted on social media showed the singer touching the stones at the holy site and whispering in the ears of the children as she protected them from the jostling crowd.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Neither of the stars commented online about their visit to the holy Jewish site.

Rodriguez has kept his social media followers up to date on the family’s first trip to Israel, on Friday tweeting a photo of the celebrity power couple in the capital along with the caption: “Jerusalem, you are unforgettable. What a perfect finale to our first trip to this beautiful land.”

Jerusalem, you are unforgettable. What a perfect finale to our first trip to this beautiful land. pic.twitter.com/XSqbdv2JIE — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) August 2, 2019

The former baseball star has said he was instantly “in love” with Israel.

“What an amazing time we are having on our first trip to Tel Aviv! The people have been wonderful and have such energy,” he tweeted.

JTA contributed to this report.