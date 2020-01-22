Amazon promotes Purim costume purchases

It looks like Amazon is promoting Purim, the early spring-spring Jewish holiday celebrated with hamantaschen and costumes, something that the online retailer offers year-round.

The e-commerce company created a video for Purim, showing off its large inventory of costumes, as a woman asks her husband what he’s planning on dressing up as for her office Purim party.

With a tap on her laptop, she “dresses” her husband in a number of costumes, all available on Amazon.

It’s all part of the company’s ongoing promotions for the recent launch of the site in Hebrew, and the continuing offer of free shipping to Israel for orders over $49.

An Amazon Israel spokesperson wrote in an email that the firm wanted “to share with you some great costumes for Purim, available to our Israeli customers on Amazon.com.”

Besides the video, they sent along links of various Purim costume possibilities, for adults and kids, as well as babies and toddlers.

There’s the “Rubie’s Kid’s Daddy Shark Costume with Sound Chip,” a

Superman romper costume and a pastel unicorn tutu dress, as well as adult costumes of sushi rolls, party hats, Jurassic World dinosaurs and dozens more.

Local Israeli toy stores also carry pre-made costumes for Purim, but the prices are often as much as twice as high as those offered on Amazon.

Of course, the Israel Postal Service is already backed up with late deliveries from the 15 million packages ordered at the end of 2019, according to a recent report from Zman Yisrael.

The growth of online ordering and package delivery in Israel has renewed the Israeli postal service business, which distributed 70 million packages in 2019, according to the Zman Yisrael report.

The last two months of 2019 reached an all-time high of packages being delivered in Israel. The postal company, however, is struggling to keep up with the demand.

For all those planning to order Purim costumes, order soon.