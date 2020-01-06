Amid tensions, Philippines readies to evacuate citizens from Israel, Iraq, Iran

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the military to prepare to deploy its aircraft and ships “at any moment’s notice” to evacuate thousands of Filipino workers in the Middle East, amid fears of a possible outbreak of violence.

Military chief of staff Lt. Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. said Philippine forces have identified possible evacuation routes in Iraq and Iran, as well as other hotspots, like Israel.

“There are probabilities like that and we are improving our plans just to cover everything just in case something happens,” Santos told reporters in Manila.

Iran has threatened to avenge the Friday killing of general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad by striking US assets in the region. While most attention has been focused on Iraq and the Gulf, where the US has troops stationed, Tehran has also threatened to hit Israel.

Other Asian nations with large populations of expatriate labor may face similar decisions amid the rapidly escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Some 60,000 foreign caregivers — most of them women — are currently employed in Israel, according to the Hotline for Migrant Workers, an advocacy and rights organization. Half of them are from the Philippines, with much smaller numbers from Nepal (15 percent), India, Sri Lanka and Moldova (10% each) and the rest from various Eastern European countries.

There are more than 7,000 Filipino workers and their dependents in Iraq and Iran, including many who work in US and other foreign facilities and commercial establishments in Baghdad, the Department of National Defense said.

The workers in Iran and Iraq are a small fraction of the hundreds of thousands of Filipinos who are employed in countries lining the Persian Gulf.

The Philippines is a leading source of labor worldwide with about a tenth of its more than 100 million people working mostly as household help, construction workers, seamen and professionals.

Responding to Iran’s threats, US President Donald Trump has warned American forces would hit back at 52 Iranian targets if Americans come under attack, raising fears of a wider conflict.

Iraq’s Parliament has also called for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraqi soil, which could revive the Islamic State group in Iraq, and Iran has continued to step back from the 2015 nuclear deal, making the Middle East a far more dangerous and unstable place.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has tried to carve out a role mediating between Washington and Tehran, said Monday he was “deeply worried” by tensions in the Middle East.

“Middle Eastern tensions are increasing. I’m deeply worried about the current situation,” Abe said in his first comments since the killing of Soleimani.

“A further escalation in this situation should be avoided and I call for diplomatic efforts by parties concerned.”

He said he would push ahead with plans to send troops to the region to protect Japanese ships.

South Korean government ministries have discussed strengthening protections for the nearly 1,900 South Koreans in Iraq and Iran. India’s foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said India wasn’t planning to evacuate any citizens from the volatile region “yet.”

Duterte held an emergency meeting with his defense secretary and top military and police officials Sunday to discuss the evacuation plans.

“President Duterte ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to be prepared to deploy military assets to repatriate overseas Filipinos in the Middle East, particularly from Iran and Iraq, at any moment’s notice,” said Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go, a close ally of the Duterte who was at the meeting.

Other countries face similar dilemmas. Asians make up 40 percent of the world’s migrants, and Middle Eastern countries are a common destination. African migrants are also employed around the Middle East, though the possibility of their home countries arranging evacuations was uncertain.

Gulf Arab states are home to more than 7 million Indian expatriates who help drive the region’s economy and keep its cities teeming with doctors, engineers, teachers, drivers, construction workers and other laborers. In United Arab Emirates, Indians outnumber Emiratis three to one.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Monday government agencies had discussed preparations for an escalating crisis in the Middle East but had no immediate plans for evacuations. The ministry said about 1,600 South Koreans are in Iraq, mostly working in construction, while another 280 who live in Iran are businesspeople, students or spouses of Iranians.

On past occasions, China has evacuated its citizens from other countries during times of conflict, political tension or natural disaster. In 2015, the navy transported nearly 500 Chinese out of war-torn Yemen. It evacuated 3,000 from Vietnam in 2014, after the deployment of a Chinese oil rig in disputed waters elicited a wave of anti-China riots.