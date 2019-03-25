As 2020 Dems call to rejoin Iran deal, Dermer says that’s ‘totally unacceptable’

WASHINGTON — Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer on Sunday, castigated Democratic 2020 candidates who have said they would have the United States re-enter the Iran nuclear deal if elected, saying such a move means giving “hundreds of billions of dollars to people who are committed to Israel’s destruction”

“There are leaders who are calling to return to that deal,” Dermer told a crowd of 18,000 at AIPAC’s annual confab. “That is something that has to be seen as totally unacceptable.”

His comments come a week after several leading Democratic presidential candidates made clear that they would reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to pullout, should they come to power.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s 2019 Policy Conference kicked off Sunday. This year’s motto — “Connected for Good — is a rebuke to the controversy that has ensured the organization over the last month, after freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar accused the lobby of paying politicians to support Israel.

AIPAC is committed to emphasizing that both sides of the aisle support Israel, and perhaps mitigating the perception that Israel has become a Republican cause. “The conference will focus on further strengthening bipartisan support for the US-Israel relationship,” an AIPAC official told The Times of Israel.

During Sunday evening’s plenary session, i24 TV’s Michelle Makori asked the Israeli ambassador whether the Trump administration’s pulling the US out of the nuclear pact and restoring sanctions was “enough” to ensure Tehran does not acquire a nuclear weapon.

“No, it’s not enough,” he said. “But I’ll tell you what the wrong path was: the wrong path was to sign that nuclear deal.”

During the Obama’s administration, Dermer was one of the accord’s most vociferous opponents. He famously orchestrated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s backdoor invitation to address Congress lambasting the deal, a moment that is widely regarded to have stoked a partisan divide on Israel in Washington.

On Sunday, Dermer, a former Republican operative, called the Israeli premier’s speech the “proudest day that I’ve had as ambassador to Israel to the United States.” He also said that urging a return to the Iran deal was tantamount to wanting to aid a country bent on destroying Israel.

“Anyone who is saying that they’re going to return to the deal is basically saying they’re going to give hundreds of billions of dollars to people who are committed to Israel’s destruction, and our Arab neighbors destruction, and giving them a clear path to nuclear weapons,” he told Makori.

Trump withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, as the deal is formally known, and renewed sanctions against the Islamic Republic, which Jerusalem welcomed.

Last week, Al Monitor solicited leading Democratic candidates as to whether they would rejoin the deal that Trump pulled out of. Five said they would, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and California Senator Kamala Harris.

The Democratic National Committee also passed a resolution in February calling for the United States to re-enter the agreement.

At the outset of Sunday’s question-and-answer session, Dermer applauded Trump for recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which he is expected to make official in a signed declaration on Mondayat the White House alongside Netanyahu.

“I think that deserves a standing ovation,” he told the crowd.

Dermer was also asked if he thought there was still bipartisan support for Israel. “Yes, I think we have bipartisan support,” he said, and then began explaining why it was right to support Israel.