At ToI event, Gantz accuses Netanyahu of leading attack on Israeli democracy

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government as leading an attack on Israel’s civic life and democracy, as he neared the final stretch of a bruising campaign season Tuesday.

Speaking to Times of Israel’s founding editor David Horovitz in Tel Aviv a week before Israelis head to the polls, Gantz warned that Israeli democracy was in “danger.”

Culture Minister Miri Regev is “attacking culture,” Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked is “attacking the justice system,” and the defense minister — Netanyahu himself — is neglecting Israel security, Gantz argued to a packed English-speaking crowd at the Dan Panorama Hotel.

“He’s attacking everyone. We need to fix our house,” Gantz, a former army chief of staff, told the audience in a rare English-language interview.

Gantz told the crowd that Israel was in an “emergency time” because of where Netanyahu was taking the country, and urged voters to work to “preserve this country” by supporting his faction.

Gantz’s comments came as an election season that has been called particularly ugly draws to a close. The campaigns have seen daily below-the-belt attacks, including insinuations from the rival Likud campaign alleging that Gantz suffered from mental illness.

“Democracy is functioning, but it is in danger. It is in our interest to try and keep democracy safe,” Gantz said.

“I keep my eyes on the goal. It’s not comfortable, but I think I’m serving something stronger than myself. Nothing will distract me from my goal, which is to lead Israel,” he said, referring to reports about him being worried for his safety while on the campaign trail.

“One day in Lebanon, one day as chief of staff,” were more difficult than the campaign, he quipped.

He added that he did not think the elections were being fought on a level playing field, a day after a report on an alleged online network of fake pro-Netanyahu social media accounts.

“I don’t think it’s really fair. I think we should investigate. In our party every shekel is reported. There is also responsibility on the traditional media, because social media is full of fake news,” he said.

Polls have shown Gantz edging Netanyahu’s Likud, but struggling to form a centrist coalition with center-left and the smaller center-right parties.

But he maintained that “If we will be the biggest party, we will have a sufficient basis” to form the next government.

He added that cooperation with the ultra-Orthodox parties would be possible, but less so with Arab parties since the foundation of his government would be the recognition of Israel as Jewish and democratic.

On the other hand, he said, he wouldn’t legitimize “extremists,” such as far-right activist Itamar Ben Gvir of the Union of Right-Wing Parties, by including them in any coalition he leads.

Asked about peace with the Palestinians, Gantz said: “We must maintain the Jordan Valley as a security border, we can’t withdraw to the ’67 lines, and Jerusalem must stay the undivided capital of Israel.”

But, he insisted, a political process toward peace was necessary, if only to serve Israel’s interests. “It’s very important that we have someone to talk to. Currently, that is not the situation. Only if we have both sides can we eventually move on,” he said.

In his opening remarks, he said, “We are the state of the Jewish nation. That’s a given. We are the strongest country in the region, and we will keep it this way. But at the same time, we must take advantage of our strength and try to move forward with the right political processes that take into consideration our Zionist interests and our security needs.”