Bat Yam man indicted for murdering partner, throwing her body parts in trash

A man was indicted Thursday at the Tel Aviv District Court for stabbing his partner to death and then throwing her body parts in the trash earlier this month.

Igor Chepikov, 54, was also charged with obstructing the investigation and destroying evidence after he allegedly killed Tatiana Haikin, 50.

Chipkov was arrested two days after the incident when he called police to tell them he had killed Haikin. He allegedly called three times, giving false addresses the first two times until he finally revealed where he lived. Prosecutors say he was intoxicated at the time.

When police arrived at the apartment he shared with Haikin they found him with bloodstains on his clothing.

Prosecutors say that on the night of May 1 or the morning of May 2 he stabbed Haikin several times, including a likely fatal wound to the chest.

He then dismembered her body and threw some parts into the building’s garbage.

According to the indictment, during his investigation Chipkov went back on his telephone confession and claimed he did not remember what happened.

Prosecutors asked that he be remanded in custody.

Chipkov previously served six months in prison for assaulting Haikin but the couple reunited after he was released in 2015.

Haikin’s body was flown back to Ukraine on Sunday where her mother and sister live. The cost of the flight was covered through funding raised from donations to the cause. Acquaintances held a small remembrance ceremony for her at the airport, Haaretz reported.

On Wednesday the Knesset approved the formation of a subcommittee to combat the murder of women. Since the beginning of the year 12 woman have been killed in Israel, including three slain by their partners over the past month alone.

More than a thousand women demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Monday evening against the way the government and authorities have been handling domestic violence against women. At the demonstration, held in the city’s Habima Square, protesters held up photos of Maya Vishnyak, 22, who was choked to death in the neighboring city of Ramat Gan over the weekend. Her partner was arrested as the suspect in the killing.