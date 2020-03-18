Ben Platt thanks Foundation for Jewish Camp after confab nixed

JTA — Tony Award winner Ben Platt on Monday recorded a video message of gratitude to the Foundation for Jewish Camp after its annual conference was canceled due to the coronavirus.

The US conference had been scheduled for last week, but was held via video conference on Monday.

“Sending love and saying thank you for all you do for the community. I know that camp meant the world to me,” Platt said in the message.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Platt, who won the Tony for best actor in a musical for “Dear Evan Hansen,” which was tapped as best musical, is an alumnus of Camp Ramah in California.

“Winning color war with the Adom Team was one of the biggest accomplishments of my whole life. I led Adom to Maccabiah victory. I’m proud of it, so I’m not going to stop talking about it,” the Broadway star told a Camp Ramah alumni event in New York in April 2015. Adom is red in Hebrew.

Platt has frequently plugged Camp Ramah, including on late night television.