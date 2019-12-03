Billboards with images of women vandalized in Ashdod
Storefronts displaying female mannequins also painted over in southern city; police launch investigation into the vandalism

By TOI staff Today, 10:34 am 0 Edit
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past a vandalized billboard in Jerusalem where women's faces have been blotted out, November 2, 2017. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)
Illustrative: An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past a vandalized billboard in Jerusalem where women's faces have been blotted out, November 2, 2017. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Billboards bearing images of women and storefronts displaying female mannequins were found vandalized Tuesday in the southern city of Ashdod.

Pictures from the city showed paint splattered on a billboard for a Chinese retailer, as well as shop windows that had been painted white to cover the mannequins.

Police were investigating who was behind the vandalism, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

“We must bring to justice whoever does an act of vandalism and takes the law into his hands,” acting mayor Avi Amsalem was quoted saying by Kan.

Some ultra-Orthodox Jews object to photos of women in public places or media on grounds of modesty. For decades there have been repeated incidents of posters featuring women defaced in Jerusalem and other cities.

Ashdod has seen tensions between ultra-Orthodox and other residents of the city in recent years over issues such as the operating of businesses on Shabbat.

