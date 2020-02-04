Blue and White lawmaker donates kidney to a stranger

Blue and White MK Chili Tropper has donated a kidney in a life-saving procedure for a man he does know.

The lawmaker underwent the operation on Sunday and told friends that the transplant was a success.

“The operation went well and for the time being the kidney was successfully received by the transplant recipient,” Tropper wrote in message he sent to acquaintances, Ynet reported.

Tropper said he will remain in the hospital for a few more days and then be released to continue his recovery at home.

“I thought that if there is an opportunity to save someone’s life then why not?” Tropper told Ynet from his bed in Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem where the procedure was performed.

“It hurts, I am still recovering, but I have a great feeling of giving, and that is the best medicine for the pain,” he said.

Tropper revealed that he will meet with the kidney recipient later this week. Channel 12 television news reported the recipient was a 60-year-old man.

The transplant was carried out via the Jerusalem-based Matnat Chaim non-profit organization that works to encourage kidney donations.

The group has successfully organized several hundred kidney donations.