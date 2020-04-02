Boston senior community under Jewish auspices reports 6 virus deaths

BOSTON (JTA) — Six residents of a senior living facility in suburban Boston with roots in the Jewish community have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The deaths at the Jack Satter House in Revere, a subsidized senior supportive housing community, were among a total of 13 residents who tested positive for COVID-19. Seven remain hospitalized, according to Lou Woolf, president and CEO of Hebrew Senior Life, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

Five deaths were first reported Monday in a statement from the health care organization. One cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

“This has been a gut-wrenching experience,” Woolf told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in a phone conversation.

The nonprofit Hebrew Senior Life, which was founded by the Jewish community more than a century ago, operates six senior residences across Greater Boston and is open to people from all religions and backgrounds.

The residents at Jack Satter House have been quarantined in their individual units since last Thursday by order of the Revere Board of Health. Staff members are calling each resident, while meals, groceries and other essentials are being delivered daily.

At Orchard Cove, one of its other facilities, a total of six people — four residents and two staff — also tested positive. None of Hebrew Senior Life’s other communities, which include a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, currently have patients or residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Massachusetts has reported 89 death coronavirus-related deaths.