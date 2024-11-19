California police say at least 9 shot, several killed at backyard party
Fresno media outlets say suspects entered private residence, opened fire on crowd watching football game
FRESNO, California — Police said at least nine people were shot at party in Fresno in what appears to be a “mass casualty shooting,” local media reported.
Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley said the shooting took place about 6 p.m. Sunday on the city’s southeast side.
Dooley said there was a party in the backyard of a home to watch a football game when the shooting suspects sneaked in and fired into the crowd.
Dooley told the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations that at least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard.
There’s not an exact number on the people who died.
The TV stations reported that others were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and some are in critical but stable condition.
No suspect is in custody.
