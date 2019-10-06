Because you loved me
Celine Dion adds second summer concert date in Tel Aviv
Las Vegas diva will perform on August 4 and 5, 2020, in the city’s Park Hayarkon
Jessica Steinberg covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center.
Diva Celine Dion added another performance in Tel Aviv in August 2020 after tickets sold quickly for her first show in Israel.
Dion’s first-ever concert tour in Israel will see her perform on August 4, on Tu B’Av, Israel’s Valentine’s Day, and August 5.
The additional performance will make good use of the special, outdoor amphitheater being built at Park Hayarkon for Dion’s concert, which is meant to mimic her iconic Las Vegas performances.
Ticket sales for the second concert began on Sunday. The tickets cost NIS 390 ($119) per person.
