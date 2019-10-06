Celine Dion adds second summer concert date in Tel Aviv
Celine Dion adds second summer concert date in Tel Aviv

Las Vegas diva will perform on August 4 and 5, 2020, in the city’s Park Hayarkon

By Jessica Steinberg Today, 5:24 pm 0 Edit

Jessica Steinberg covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center.

Canadian diva Celine Dion will perform in Tel Aviv on August 4 and August 5, 2020, under a specially built amphitheater under the stars of Tel Aviv's Park HaYarkon (Courtesy Shuki Weiss)
Diva Celine Dion added another performance in Tel Aviv in August 2020 after tickets sold quickly for her first show in Israel.

Dion’s first-ever concert tour in Israel will see her perform on August 4, on Tu B’Av, Israel’s Valentine’s Day, and August 5.

The additional performance will make good use of the special, outdoor amphitheater being built at Park Hayarkon for Dion’s concert, which is meant to mimic her iconic Las Vegas performances.

Ticket sales for the second concert began on Sunday. The tickets cost NIS 390 ($119) per person.

