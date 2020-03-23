Citing coronavirus, McDonald’s to temporarily shut down Israel operations

McDonald’s Israel will be temporarily closing shop, but will leave a few branches open to provide meals for free to hospital staff, the franchise announced via its Facebook page Monday.

Under the headline “Bye for now. See you later,” McDonald’s Israel wrote: “Dear customers, in view of the coronavirus crisis, which is getting worse, McDonald’s Israel has decided to close all its restaurants and to operate just five restaurants that will remain open on an emergency footing to provide free food for hospitals, Magen David Adom ambulance service staff and the security forces.”

The move comes despite the fact that restaurants are allowed to provide takeout services under regulations issued to deal with the coronavirus. It also follows an announcement by the company just the previous day that it would be beefing up its takeaway, McDrive and third-party delivery services.

McDonald’s Israel has 191 branches and registered net sales of NIS 920 million. The company is expected to put some 4,000 staff on unpaid leave.