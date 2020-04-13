Condition improves of 22-year-old in critical condition with coronavirus

The condition of a 22-year-old man, with no preexisting medical issues, who was in critical condition after being infected by the coronavirus, has improved and he regained consciousness nearly three weeks after he was struck with the virus.

Afik Suissa, 22, is one of the youngest people in the country to become so seriously ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Doctors and Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital where he is being treated said he is communicating with staff, though he remains on cardiac and respiratory support.

“We are full of hope that the process of improvement will continue and we will make every effort to restore him to his former way of life,” Adi Nimrod director of the Intensive Care Unit told the Ynet website.

Suissa’s mother Irit told Ynet there had been initial concern that her son might have suffered brain damage.

“There is still a long way to go, it will take time and patience,” she said. “I know he is in good hands. Today we are more optimistic,” she said, describing the medical staff as “angels.”

A resident of the southern port city of Ashdod, Suissa has been hospitalized since the last week of March. He had recently been in the US with two friends, touring in Miami and then Las Vegas.

The three returned to the country last month and Suissa immediately went into home quarantine in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines. But he quickly developed a fever that became worse and was hospitalized. Within days his condition had deteriorated so much he was put on a ventilator which required sedation and the insertion of a breathing tube.

Both of Suissa’s traveling companions were also diagnosed with COVID-19, but reportedly only suffered mild symptoms.

The number of coronavirus infections nationwide stood at 11,145, the Health Ministry said Sunday with 105 deaths. There were 402 new cases in the preceding 24 hours.

One hundred and eighty-three people were in serious condition, including 131 on ventilators, and 155 were in moderate condition, the ministry said in its evening roundup.