The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Aug. 31: Splinter parties jockey for position as election deadline looms

Political correspondent Sam Sokol discusses ‘third bloc’ political parties ahead of September 8 deadline for forming slates, and the new ultra-Orthodox party, The Charedi Public

With:
  • Jessica Steinberg
    Jessica Steinberg

    Jessica Steinberg, The Times of Israel’s culture and lifestyles editor, covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center

  • Sam Sokol
    Sam Sokol

    Sam Sokol is the Times of Israel’s political correspondent. He was previously a reporter for the Jerusalem Post, Jewish Telegraphic Agency and Haaretz. He is the author of “Putin’s Hybrid War and the Jews”

Edit Today, 1:39 pm

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Political correspondent Sam Sokol joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

With a growing number of new splinter parties on the right and center-right, some of them founded by former Netanyahu allies, Sokol reviews the latest additions, noting that most of these third-bloc parties, not part of the coalition or opposition blocs, are polling below the electoral threshold as all jockey for position.

More from The Daily Briefing

Sokol reports on the campaign of former IDF general Ofer Winter, who has placed himself firmly in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s camp even as he criticizes the Netanyahu government, but whose People of Israel party appears to be thriving at the cost of the Religious Zionism party of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Sokol also reports on a new Haredi party, The Charedi Public, founded by Beit Shemesh deputy mayor Moti Leitner to challenge the preeminent ideologies in the ultra-Orthodox community and be more responsive to the needs and demands of the Haredi public.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

With only days left to submit slates, small parties are still jockeying for position

Netanyahu warns Winter’s party could ‘bring down’ his coalition, urges meeting

With debutant Winter poised to cannibalize his bloc, Netanyahu has reason to sweat

Winter launches nationalist ‘People of Israel’ party; Netanyahu warns it could doom the right

No slate, no HQ: Sharren Haskel wages an uphill fight to return to the Knesset

Launching campaign, new Haredi party slams ‘detachment, stupidity’ of existing factions

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
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